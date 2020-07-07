India’s ‘Digital Strike 3.0’ on Chinese Apps: Apt response to Dragon’s dares?
India has conducted a third digital strike on China amid tension at the border in Ladakh.
118 Chinese apps including the extremely popular PUBG have been banned.
Government said that the move is in the interest of India's sovereignty and integrity, defence and security.
The latest move comes as China continues to betray the consensus reached during meetings between representatives of the two nations.
Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad speaks to Apar Gupta, executive director of Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights organization on whether banning Chinese apps is an apt response to the dragon’s violations at the LAC in Ladakh.
