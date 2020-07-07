Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India’s ‘Digital Strike 3.0’ on Chinese Apps: Apt response to Dragon’s dares?

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:59s - Published
India’s ‘Digital Strike 3.0’ on Chinese Apps: Apt response to Dragon’s dares?

India’s ‘Digital Strike 3.0’ on Chinese Apps: Apt response to Dragon’s dares?

India has conducted a third digital strike on China amid tension at the border in Ladakh.

118 Chinese apps including the extremely popular PUBG have been banned.

Government said that the move is in the interest of India's sovereignty and integrity, defence and security.

The latest move comes as China continues to betray the consensus reached during meetings between representatives of the two nations.

Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad speaks to Apar Gupta, executive director of Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights organization on whether banning Chinese apps is an apt response to the dragon’s violations at the LAC in Ladakh.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Internet Freedom Foundation


Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India

Army strengthens its positions, from east Ladakh to Arunachal

 The Army has further strengthened its positions in eastern Ladakh, as well as in other sectors right till Arunachal Pradesh, with an angry China pushing hard for..
IndiaTimes

India bolsters presence at strategic heights of Pangong lake area; military talks inconclusive

 The Indian Army has further bolstered its presence in at least three strategic heights in the southern bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, days after foiling..
IndiaTimes
Amid tiff with China, Rajnath Singh heads to Russia for SCO meet: Key details [Video]

Amid tiff with China, Rajnath Singh heads to Russia for SCO meet: Key details

Amid tension with China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is headed to Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. The Defence Minister of all member nations are expected to deliverate on issues of mutual importance including terrorism. Rajnath Singh will also hold talks with his Russian counterpart during his visit and discuss several issues of mutual interests. The Defence Minister is unlikely to meet his Chinese counterpart, who will also be attending the SCO meeting. Rajnath Singh is likely to seek expedited completion of procurement programmes during his talks with the Russian Defence Minister. A long pending proposal to produce AK 203 rifles in India is likely to be finalized during the visit. India is also set to seek timely delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems. This is Rajanth Singh’s second visit to Russia since June 2020 when he had represented India at the victory day parade. Watch the full video to know all that you need to know about Rajnath Singh’s visit to Russia.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:21Published

Hindustan Times Hindustan Times Indian English-language newspaper

Bihar Polls: Why Sushil Modi wants Lalu Yadav out of jail [Video]

Bihar Polls: Why Sushil Modi wants Lalu Yadav out of jail

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 14:37Published
Sushil Modi: If Lalu Yadav campaigns, will help us win | On The Record [Video]

Sushil Modi: If Lalu Yadav campaigns, will help us win | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.”

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:28Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response [Video]

After India, will US ban Tiktok?: Watch Donald Trump's response

US President Donald Trump has said that his government is looking at banning Chinese video-sharing application Tiktok. When asked a question on the issue, the US President said they are looking into..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published
Vikram Chandra on taming dragon: India boosts air power, bans more Chinese apps [Video]

Vikram Chandra on taming dragon: India boosts air power, bans more Chinese apps

Some good news on the defence front as the much anticipated Rafale jets make their way to Ambala air base from France. With this, India will get a much-needed boost in its military arsenal. Meanwhile,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:02Published
Tik Tok runs into trouble in US, India, Hong Kong & beyond: Why is it under scrutiny? |Oneindia News [Video]

Tik Tok runs into trouble in US, India, Hong Kong & beyond: Why is it under scrutiny? |Oneindia News

After India's "digital strike" on 59 Chinese origin apps, now United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that they too are "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58Published