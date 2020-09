The show goes on at world's oldest film festival Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published 2 hours ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:22s - Published The show goes on at world's oldest film festival The Venice Film Festival, the world's oldest film festival and considered a showcase for Oscar contenders, is the first international event to take place with an actual audience since the movie world ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Venice Film Festival: All eyes on first COVID-19 era cinema showcase The 77th edition of the world’s oldest film festival will look nothing like its predecessors, with...

Hindu - Published 1 day ago







Tweets about this