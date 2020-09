Tax write-offs for work-from-home employees Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:46s - Published 2 weeks ago Tax write-offs for work-from-home employees Half a year of a coronavirus lockdown, and with so many of us working from home, you might be hoping you could offset the high cost of those summer electric bills on your taxes. Write-offs for employees working from home were dropped by Congress in 2018. 0

THE ONLY WAY YOU COULD SAVE MONEY ON YOUR TAXES IS IF YOU'RE SELF- EMPLOYED...AND CHANGED HOW AND WHERE YOU WERE WORKING "IF YOU ARE SELF-EMPLOYED, AND NOW INSTEAD OF GOING TO YOUR OFFICE, YOU'RE WORKING FROM HOME YOU CAN DEDUCT A PORTION OF YOUR HOME YOU'RE USING AS YOUR OFFICE." EXPERTS SAY IT'S STILL A GOOD IDEA TO TRACK HOW MUCH IT'S COSTING YOU TO WORK FROM HOME...AND CONTACT A TAX PROFESSIONAL IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS.





