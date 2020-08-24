Skip Bayless sides with Ezekiel Elliott: 'My Cowboys could be the most talented team in the league' Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:26s - Published 7 minutes ago Skip Bayless sides with Ezekiel Elliott: 'My Cowboys could be the most talented team in the league' Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott told reporters on Monday night quote, “This is probably the most talented team I've been on.', Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe that with the addition of CeeDee Lamb, the amount of Pro Bowlers on the team, and a comeback year for Zeke, he just may agree with the running back. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend