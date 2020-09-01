Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial
Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial
Trial opens in
Paris for 14 suspects accused of helping gunmen attack French magazine and Jewish supermarket in 2015.
Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago France will reopen one of the darkest chapters in its modern history as dozens go on trial for the terror attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket.
Almost five years have gone by since attackers went on a rampage in the offices of French satirical...
Haaretz - Published
8 hours ago
IndiaTimes • News24
The French satirical magazine attacked by Islamist gunmen in 2015 is republishing controversial...
WorldNews - Published
14 hours ago
IndiaTimes • BBC News
Charlie Hebdo has republished a series of controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed on the eve...
WorldNews - Published
1 day ago
IndiaTimes • BBC News
