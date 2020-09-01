Global  
 

Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial

Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial

Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial

Trial opens in Paris for 14 suspects accused of helping gunmen attack French magazine and Jewish supermarket in 2015.


France terror trial: 14 charged in deadly attacks on Charlie Hebdo, kosher market

 Fourteen people are on trial in France for providing material and logistical support to terrorists in the deadly 2015 attacks on the satirical newspaper Charlie..
Charlie Hebdo: Fourteen suspects to face trial over Paris massacre

 They are accused of helping Islamist militants stage the deadly attack on Charlie Hebdo in 2015.
Charlie Hebdo republishes notorious Mohammed caricatures on eve of trial over killings

 Charlie Hebdo has republished a series of controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed on the eve of the trial of the alleged accomplices in the attack. The..
Terror threat 'very high' as Charlie Hebdo trial begins

 The terror threat in France remains "very high", with 8000 people on the watchlist, the country's interior minister said, on the eve of the trial of the alleged..
Newspaper reruns Muhammad cartoons as 14 go on trial for Paris attack

 As the alleged accomplices to the gunmen face a series of charges, Charlie Hebdo's defiant director vows to "never give up."
Trial begins over Charlie Hebdo jihadist killings that shook France

 PARIS: Fourteen people accused of helping jihadist gunmen attack the French satirical weekly and a Jewish supermarket went on trial Wednesday, over five years..
Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago [Video]

Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago

France will reopen one of the darkest chapters in its modern history as dozens go on trial for the terror attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket. View on euronews

'Neo-Nazi' youth 'wanted a race war'

 The boy joined a neo-Nazi group after a "test" where he expressed hatred for Jews, a court hears.
Charlie Hebdo trial opens five years after attack [Video]

Charlie Hebdo trial opens five years after attack

The trial of 14 alleged accomplices of Islamist gunmen who targeted French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket, killing 17 people, began on Wednesday. Adam Reed reports.

Trial of 14 suspected Charlie Hebdo attack accomplices begins in Paris

Almost five years have gone by since attackers went on a rampage in the offices of French satirical...
Charlie Hebdo reprints controversial cartoons of prophet Mohammed ahead of terror trial

Charlie Hebdo reprints controversial cartoons of prophet Mohammed ahead of terror trial The French satirical magazine attacked by Islamist gunmen in 2015 is republishing controversial...
Charlie Hebdo republishes notorious Mohammed caricatures on eve of trial over killings

Charlie Hebdo republishes notorious Mohammed caricatures on eve of trial over killings Charlie Hebdo has republished a series of controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed on the eve...
Trial Begins In Charlie Hebdo Terror Attack [Video]

Trial Begins In Charlie Hebdo Terror Attack

In Paris, a trial begins today for more than a dozen people accused of helping gunman in a deadly terror spree.

Charlie Hebdo republishes Muhammad cartoons on eve of terror attack trial [Video]

Charlie Hebdo republishes Muhammad cartoons on eve of terror attack trial

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has reprinted caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that were cited by Islamic extremists as a reason for the murderous attack on the magazine’s office in 2015.

Charlie Hebdo's 'blasphemous' cartoons to be republished, here's why | Oneindia News [Video]

Charlie Hebdo's 'blasphemous' cartoons to be republished, here's why | Oneindia News

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons featuring the Islamic Prophet Mohammed this week ahead of trials of 14 alleged accomplices who aided the attackers who killed..

