Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:32s - Published 5 minutes ago Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial Trial opens in Paris for 14 suspects accused of helping gunmen attack French magazine and Jewish supermarket in 2015. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Edmonton Sun Trial of suspected Charlie Hebdo attack accomplices begins https://t.co/DPjbz7eotD 50 seconds ago George Galloway RT @Reuters: Fourteen alleged accomplices of Islamist gunmen who targeted French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket… 1 minute ago Herald Nigeria Trial of suspected #CharlieHebdo attack accomplices begins https://t.co/NdroGnbVoM 2 minutes ago Reuters Fourteen alleged accomplices of Islamist gunmen who targeted French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish s… https://t.co/lpHMPMSH6d 4 minutes ago Rrrutgers RT @TheTorontoSun: Trial of suspected Charlie Hebdo attack accomplices begins https://t.co/8nUUyOgSGo https://t.co/C3A2smEgik 14 minutes ago Toronto Sun Trial of suspected Charlie Hebdo attack accomplices begins https://t.co/8nUUyOgSGo https://t.co/C3A2smEgik 14 minutes ago Susan Smith RT @Franktmcveety: Trial of suspected Charlie Hebdo attack accomplices begins https://t.co/PY3D5b0tIL 29 minutes ago Frank McVeety Trial of suspected Charlie Hebdo attack accomplices begins https://t.co/PY3D5b0tIL 33 minutes ago