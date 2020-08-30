Man United sign Dutch midfielder Van de Beek

Manchester United: 2020/21 season in preview A look ahead to Manchester United’s 2020-21 season as Ole Gunnar Solskjærenters his second full campaign in charge. The signing of Bruno Fernandespropelled United to third place last year - but they will do well to beat thatthis year.

Manchester City move closer to Kalidou Koulibaly deal, Manchester United discuss Jadon Sancho's salary, Arsenal want Felipe Anderson, plus more.

England captain Harry Kane says Mason Greenwood is a "complete goalscorer" after the Manchester United forward impressed during training.

Man United close to signing Ajax's Donny van de Beek - reports Donny van de Beek set to join Manchester United on a five-year deal, subject to a medical, according to reports.

Have Manchester United landed a £35m bargain? Or will Donny van de Beek unsettle their midfield?

Manchester United sign Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax on five-year contract for a fee of £35m, plus £5m in add-ons.

Donny van de Beek already feels at home at Manchester United after completing his move from Ajax on...

Donny van de Beek has chosen to wear the no.34 jersey at Manchester United, a tribute to his friend...