Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man United sign Dutch midfielder Van de Beek

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Man United sign Dutch midfielder Van de Beek
Donny van de Beek joins Manchester United from Ajax on a five-year deal.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donny van de Beek Donny van de Beek Dutch footballer

Donny van de Beek: Man Utd sign Ajax midfielder for £35m

 Manchester United sign Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax on five-year contract for a fee of £35m, plus £5m in add-ons.
BBC News

Donny van de Beek: Where will Manchester United play their new signing?

 Have Manchester United landed a £35m bargain? Or will Donny van de Beek unsettle their midfield?
BBC News
Man United close to signing Ajax's Donny van de Beek - reports [Video]

Man United close to signing Ajax's Donny van de Beek - reports

Donny van de Beek set to join Manchester United on a five-year deal, subject to a medical, according to reports.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:11Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

England: Harry Kane praises 'complete goalscorer' Mason Greenwood

 England captain Harry Kane says Mason Greenwood is a "complete goalscorer" after the Manchester United forward impressed during training.
BBC News

Friday's gossip: Koulibaly closer to Man City move?

 Manchester City move closer to Kalidou Koulibaly deal, Manchester United discuss Jadon Sancho's salary, Arsenal want Felipe Anderson, plus more.
BBC News
Manchester United: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Manchester United: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Manchester United’s 2020-21 season as Ole Gunnar Solskjærenters his second full campaign in charge. The signing of Bruno Fernandespropelled United to third place last year - but they will do well to beat thatthis year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Van de Beek honours Nouri with Man United number choice

Donny van de Beek has chosen to wear the no.34 jersey at Manchester United, a tribute to his friend...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Donny van de Beek: Man Utd sign Ajax midfielder for £35m

Manchester United sign Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax on five-year contract for a...
BBC News - Published

Van de Beek: I already feel at home at Man Utd!

Donny van de Beek already feels at home at Manchester United after completing his move from Ajax on...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Solskjaer bought Van de Beek to attack' [Video]

'Solskjaer bought Van de Beek to attack'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Donny van de Beek as an attacking midfielder, Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan told Transfer Talk.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published
'Van de Beek to Man Utd imminent' [Video]

'Van de Beek to Man Utd imminent'

Manchester United are set to confirm the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek before Netherlands' UEFA Nations League fixture with Poland on Friday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:54Published
Trump Headed To Kenosha, Not Meeting With Jacob Blake's Family [Video]

Trump Headed To Kenosha, Not Meeting With Jacob Blake's Family

President Donald Trump is slated to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. This is a trip against the wishes of officials requesting he stay away from the city. Kenosha is still coping from the recent..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published