NHS worker releases song about racially aggravated attack

An NHS worker who was seriously injured in a racially aggravated incident hasrecorded a piece of music detailing his ordeal.

The victim, known by his stagename Kdogg, was struck by a car and suffered serious injuries which left himunable to walk or stand up and requiring three operations.

The song, Soon I'llBe Just Fine, describes what happened and his determination to recover.