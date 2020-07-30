Global  
 

NHS worker releases song about racially aggravated attack

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published
An NHS worker who was seriously injured in a racially aggravated incident hasrecorded a piece of music detailing his ordeal.

The victim, known by his stagename Kdogg, was struck by a car and suffered serious injuries which left himunable to walk or stand up and requiring three operations.

The song, Soon I'llBe Just Fine, describes what happened and his determination to recover.


CCTV released of man wanted for NHS worker mask attack

 Police believe the assault began when the victim avoided the attacker, who was not wearing a mask.
Captain Sir Tom Moore releases autobiography, launches foundation

 100-year-old Second World War veteran who raised more than $40 million for Britain's National Health Service, launches a not-for-profit foundation, an..
Captain Sir Tom Moore jokes as he launches his autobiography [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore jokes as he launches his autobiography

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walkinglaps of his garden in Bedfordshire, has written a book about his life calledTomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

Spitfire takes to the skies with thank-you message for NHS [Video]

Spitfire takes to the skies with thank-you message for NHS

A Spitfire has taken to the skies bearing a special message thanking the NHSfor its efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Emblazoned with the wordsTHANK U NHS, the aircraft took off from Cumbernauld Airport in NorthLanarkshire on Thursday morning to fly over hospitals around Scotland.

A&E patients will require appointments through winter [Video]

A&E patients will require appointments through winter

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced plans to protect the NHS through the winter period and Covid-19 pandemic, including requirements for A&E patients to book an appointment first through NHS 111. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

NHS worker releases song about racially aggravated hit-and-run attack

An NHS worker who was seriously injured in a racially aggravated incident has told how he recorded a...
K-Dogg Bristol race attack: Musician releases song about ordeal

BBC Local News: Bristol -- The NHS worker and keen musician was seriously injured when he was hit by...
CCTV released in racially-aggravated attack on NHS worker [Video]

CCTV released in racially-aggravated attack on NHS worker

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a car they wish to trace in connection with a racially-aggravated attack upon an NHS worker. The 21-year-old victim was walking to a bus stop after finishing..

Protesters march for NHS worker injured in racially aggravated hit-and-run [Video]

Protesters march for NHS worker injured in racially aggravated hit-and-run

Protesters have marched down the road where a young NHS worker was seriouslyinjured in a racially aggravated hit-and-run.

NHS worker speaks out after 'racially motivated' attack [Video]

NHS worker speaks out after 'racially motivated' attack

K-Dogg, an NHS worker in Bristol, has spoken out after hit-and-run left him scarred for life and frightened for his safety last week. Police say the incident was 'racially motivated' and are still..

