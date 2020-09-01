Global  
 

Charlie Hebdo republishes Muhammad cartoons on eve of terror attack trial

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Charlie Hebdo republishes Muhammad cartoons on eve of terror attack trial

Charlie Hebdo republishes Muhammad cartoons on eve of terror attack trial

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has reprinted caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that were cited by Islamic extremists as a reason for the murderous attack on the magazine’s office in 2015.View on euronews


Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago

Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago

France will reopen one of the darkest chapters in its modern history as dozens go on trial for the terror attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:49Published
Charlie Hebdo trial opens five years after attack

Charlie Hebdo trial opens five years after attack

The trial of 14 alleged accomplices of Islamist gunmen who targeted French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket, killing 17 people, began on Wednesday. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial

Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial

Trial opens in Paris for 14 suspects accused of helping gunmen attack French magazine and Jewish supermarket in 2015.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
Trial Begins In Charlie Hebdo Terror Attack

Trial Begins In Charlie Hebdo Terror Attack

In Paris, a trial begins today for more than a dozen people accused of helping gunman in a deadly terror spree.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:18Published