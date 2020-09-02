Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Kaepernick is nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Colin Kaepernick is nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Colin Kaepernick is nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Sports Pulse: A fan took matters into his own hands and nominated Colin Kaepernick for the Hall of Fame


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Opinion: Fan tries to do right by Colin Kaepernick with Hall of Fame nomination

Even a retiree from Vermont can nominate someone for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Bob Birkett...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

trm75530264

TRM RT @P8R1OT: In case you needed another reason to turn off football, Colin Kaepernick has been nominated for the NFL Hall of Fame. Lol... 24 minutes ago

RebCommander

Gary RT @chassie0094: Talk about political grandstanding! Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 after leadin… 2 hours ago

chassie0094

Chassie Talk about political grandstanding! Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 after… https://t.co/oNJxCKFVHX 2 hours ago

sibuegoesbyebye

Kevin Angelo RT @deepcow: For being the Bob Uecker or Minnie Mendoza of football? A third-string caliber QB who never won a Superbowl and holds no recor… 2 hours ago

deepcow

Peter Lamoureux 🇺🇸 For being the Bob Uecker or Minnie Mendoza of football? A third-string caliber QB who never won a Superbowl and hol… https://t.co/tHNSs94fkZ 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Living Room Sports: Dallas Native, Hall Of Fame NFL Receiver Tim Brown [Video]

Living Room Sports: Dallas Native, Hall Of Fame NFL Receiver Tim Brown

Dallas native and Hall of Fame NFL receiver Tim Brown talks with CBS 11 Sports Keith Russell in this week's edition of Living Room Sports

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 16:48Published
Week 1 Green Country football highlights [Video]

Week 1 Green Country football highlights

Week 1 Green Country football highlights

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 03:32Published
Baseball Hall of Fame remembers Tom Seaver [Video]

Baseball Hall of Fame remembers Tom Seaver

Jon Shestakovsky, VP of Communications and Education at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown discusses the legacy and impact of Mets legend and 1992 inductee Tom Seaver.

Credit: WKTVPublished