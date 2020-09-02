State Flag commission selects final design choice

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 1 week ago

The original 3,000 flag designs submitted from the public were narrowed down to two and now there’s one.

- mississippi continued its quest- for a new state flag today.

- the original 3,000 flag designs- submitted from the public, were- narrowed down to two...and now- there's one.- the committee's final selection- is the flag with the magnolia - blossom and it also received a- new name.

- it's now called the "in god we- trust" flag.- it's been two months since- legislators, under pressure,- retired the last state flag tha- included the confederate- battle emblem.- if voters accept the design, it- will become the new flag.

- if they reject it, the design - process starts over.- news 25 reached out to gulfport- residents for their reaction to- the committee's decision.

- - "honestly if i had to see - something new up- that one looks the best of the- two.

The other didn't really- - - - look like a flag, the other wit- the american flag on a pole and- stuff.

Just if we're going to - get a new one which i - - - - think we should that one looks- the best" - - - - -