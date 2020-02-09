09-02-2020 Bri Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 week ago bri 09-02-2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Higher. It's a big day for r? "*p? "*s students. I'm kimt news it's a big day for r? "*p? "*s students. I'm kimt news three's jessica bringe live with a look at how their first day back went. "i'm trying to balance the health and safety of iowans with the livelihoods of these small businesses. It's been a horrible year." Eyes are on the hawkeye state as cases climb higher and higher. We'll take a closer look at how iowa's cases compare to the rest of the u? "*s. University students in iowa say catching the coronavirus isn't part of the college experience. I'm kimt news three's annalise johnson with how they're standing up for themselves. ?the roller coaster of temperatures continues as we approach the weekend. Just to make things more fun, i'm tracking increasing winds and more rain. All the details are coming your kimt news three first at four starts right now. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 first at 4. I'm katie lange coronavirus it's the day parents.. Students and teachers have been waiting for ? "* rochester public schools isback in session. Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from riverside central elementary school.. Jessica you were there as kids were dropped off for their first day.. What was it like? Katie? "* there was a lot emotin ? "* some kids were really excited with high energy.. Some parents expressed some concerns but overall it seemed the kids were glad to get back into their classrooms.. And see their friends. Returning to school may have many kids and parents feeling like riverside central elementary school student kailana bailey.. Nervous excited.. So excited... it's easy to see there's a wide mix of emotions as parents drop? "* off their kids for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.. I'm feeling excited he's back in school. It's a lot better than all online that's for sure. While the rochester public school district has put safety measures in place including required masking ? "* there are still some concerns about how well kids will follow them. Making sure the kids keep their distance from each other because they're kids. They love to play together, and have fun together and touch each other. Riverside elementary students will receive face to face instruction two days per week and distance learning three days per week.. But some families would prefer a full return to classroom learning. I just want everything to go back to normal. Five days a week and saturday, sunday off. But at the end of the day ? "* the kids are simply glad to get back into the classroom and focus on the important i do want to mention as well ?*- there is quite a difference in terms of busing students. There were far fewer students on each bus than in previous years.. That's of course in an effort to social distance. Live in rochester? "* jessica bringe? "* kimt news 3 thanks jessica. Coming up in our next half hour we'll hear from the principal of riverside central elementary about how teachers and staff are handling the changes. As students return to school, meals will be offered at no cost to any child under 18 years old. Drive or walk through hot lunches and breakfast will be available monday through friday from 11? "*30 to 12? "*30 at the sch listed on your screen. All you have to do is drive up, open your trunk while staying in your car. If that's not an option for your family, you may also walk through. You're encouraged to practice soical distancing rising covid? "*19 cases in the hawkeye state has governor reynolds implementing new efforts to stop the spread. The white house coronavirus task force is also speaking out... kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city ? "* alex ? "* how do the numbe cases in iowa compare to the rest of the nation? Amy? "* according to a report from the white house task force on coronavirus ? "* iowa saw the highest spike in new covid? "*19 cases last week... n the u.s. to strengthen mitgation efforts ? "* the governor has closed bars and taverns in 6 counties ? "* including where the state's four main universities are located. The white house task force recommended the governor consider a statewide mask mandate... along with closing bars and limiting restaurant capacity to 50 or even 25 percent depending upon the county and it's case count. Blue heron owner vickie lau says if restaurants are forced to go curbside ? "* or close ?*t would be devastating. "i feel that if we had to close our doors again, i would hope that curbside would be the way that our community makes sure we stay here. Unfortunately, lots of businesses aren't able to do that. I feel for them with all of my heart. It's gotta be so tough." Governor reynolds also announcing small business relief for bars and taverns ? *- a one time grant of 10 thousnad dollars ? "* in the 6 counties currently forced to close up shop. Including black hawk and polk counties. Live in mason city? "*alex jirgens thank you alex. Reynolds office said the state had over 68 hundred new cases last week ? "* 62 percent of those were from 18 to 40 years old./// the pandemic is intensifying in iowa. The white house coronavirus task force sent a report to state officials this week calling for a mask mandate ? "* the closure of bars ? "* and a plan for universitie. Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is speaking to iowa college students who are concerned about their return to campus. Annalise? Katie ? "* the task force has identified iowa as a red zone. The state has the highest rate of cases in the u? "*s which increased nearly 80 percent from the previous week. Counties with big student populations also have the highest case numbers... polk county ? "* story county ? "* t home of iowa state university ? "* and johnson county ? "* ho university of iowa. Now ? "* hundreds of university of iowa students and faculty are saying they don't feel safe on campus. More than 800 people signed a pledge to call in sick to their classes today ? "* and make calls to school administrators asking for classes to be moved entirely online. An account called u? "*iowa sickout is organizing this movement on multiple social media platforms. i spoke to one of the organizers ? "* who wishes to not be publicly identified. The fact is, everyone's at risk from covid? "*19 and everyone should be allowed to keep themselves safe and as long as any class is happening in person, the safety of our community is in jeapardy. The u? "*iowa sickout organizers have not yet received a direct response from school administration. I reached out to the university of iowa for comment... it sent me a copy of a letter sent to university faculty. It says ? "* in part *- while the university acknowledges individuals' concerns about in? "* person instruction, i strongly disagree with the planned manner of expressing those concerns. I respectfully remind you that as role models, you have an obligation to deliver instruction as assigned, and to provide appropriate notice of absences due to illness. Thank you annalise. The university currently has 935 self? "* reported cases of cov*- 19. Stormteam 3 the summer like weather is hanging around for another day? "*? "* from albert to rochester? "*it looks like a great day to get out. Kimt stormteam 3 meteorloigist sara knox joins us now. Sara what are you tracking? Live tonight: increasing clouds, breezy lows: near 60 winds: s 15? "*20, gusts near 30 mph thursday: sunny, breezy highs: low 70s winds: nw 15? "*20, guss near 30 mph thursday night: clear lows: upper 40s winds: nw 5? "*10 mph classrooms and hallways are empty as students learn from home. Find out how you can keep your kids on track while they learn remotely./// feeling pretty comes with a price. Did nancy pelosi break the rules to get her hair styled. What one lawmaker has to say./// while some businesses flounder? "* this one's sales ae soaring. Details on when they





