Ravens hold final stadium practice before season

The Ravens were back inside M&T Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

They held a closed practice that focused on situational and operational type work.

IN 11DAYS... THEY WON'T BEPRACTICING... THEY'LL BETAKING ON THE BROWNS IN THEFIRST WEEK OF THE SEASON.WMAR-2 NEWS SHAWN STEPNER ISTHERE WITH MORE.The Ravens back inside thestadium on Wednesday, holding aclosed practice.

No scrimmagelike when they took the fieldhere over the weekend.Wednesday more about andsituational and operationaltype work.

John Harbaugh,Ravens Head Coach: An emphasison situations andsubstitutions.

Operating thegame, making sure we have agood idea of how weto sub in and out of games andget the right guys in ourdepth charts and who for whatand any contingencies thatcould come up.

Head Coach JohnHarbaugh also startingpractice at 1:00 p.m.

Bydesign.

A normal Sunday homegame time this fall.

No fanswill be in the stands forthose early season games herein Baltimore.

But around theleague attendance regulationsdiffer.

Some teams areallowing limited seats forspectators.

NFL CommissionerRoger Goodell saying Tuesdaythere is no competitiveadvantage gained by havingfans.

Harbaugh not pickingsides on the issue.

Harbaugh:It doesnone way or another.

Whoeverplays the best and executes isgoing to be the team who winsthe game.

I dongoing to matter whethertherethe stands or no fans.

Oneside Harbaugh is backing, theright to play collegefootball.

Of course hisbrother Jim is the head coachat Michigan.

Like Maryland,the Wolverines, part of theBig Ten, one of the power fiveconferences that has postponedthe fall season.

Harbaugh:Free the Big Ten.

Free the BigTen.

Letsome football.

Michigan hazero positive tests in August.They are doing a great jobwith their protocols.

Thoseguys want to play and foranybody that wants to opt out,they can.

Wednesday was thefinal time the Ravens will beinside the stadium beforethings get going for real.

Thenext time they take the fieldhere, Sunday, September 13th.Game No.

1 against the Browns.At M&T Bank Stadium, ShaStepner, WMAR-2




