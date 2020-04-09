Football 2 night week 2 9-4-20

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago

Your next news is hometown this morning at 5:00... tomorrow.

Football tonight...lafayette bounce back from a week one loss...opener tonight... mid-buchanan...coming off a decisive win in looking for more against another grc tonight...and the defending 8-man trying to prove they deserve to still be the top state...more coming up on football 2 night...) what a night it's been... thank you for joining us tonight..

For week 2 of football 2 night... i'm chris roush..

For the next 30 minutes... scores, highlights, interviews the works... and adam orduna... another great week of football across the area... we've got plenty to get to tonight... but as you probably already know... one game canceled this week... savannah vs lathrop for covid-19 related issues... but show goes on and we start on the northside... home opener at alumni stadium for the fightining irish... hosting atchison... this week the season opener's for kansas schools...=== early in the second -- xavier cushinberry gets the hand off and he powers up the middle before being brought down just shy of the endzone...=== atchison gives it to cushinberry again and drives into the endzone -- atchison up 7-0=== atchison has the ball again -- this time patrick denton drops back to pass -- but he gets picked off by derrick may and he takes it back to right around the 30 yard line...=== jaron saunders in shot gun, rolling out to his right and dumps it to miles henderson -- he gets to the outside and dives into the endzone -- but the refs call him down at the one...=== henderson now getting the handoff and no question this time -- gets into the endzone --- irish up 14-7=== lafayette would go on to win this one 28-7 central coming off a 29-0 week 1 victory against ruskin last week... indians on the road this week against north kansas city... but it's north kc coming out with a 47-6 victory tonight... central returns back home next week to host belton... st.

Joseph christian on the road this week... looking for a bounce back down in plattsburg... plattsburg with a new stadium...===early first quarter...tigers with the ball..caden carter drops back to pass..who finds a wide open nathaniel mcnew...he stumbles but keeps his feet..

And the tigers take a 14-0 lead...=====st.

Joe christian looking for their first points of the game...low snap for caleb carolson..he's trying to find a man down field but it's picked off by nate close who takes it the distance..and thats a pick six for the tiger defense...====lions having a hard time getting much going..

And turn the ball back over to plattsburg...=====the tigers firing on all cylenders in the first half...it's carter again looking to throw..beautiful ball here...and hits kameron dake over the shoulder..thats another tiger touchdown..

Plattsburg gets the big win tonight 51-6 senior night on the southside tonight for the benton cardinals..

Taking on pleasant hill in a non-conference game...=== let's go to the second quarter of this one... pleasant hill up 6-0...=== cardinals driving... garison dydell making some guys miss... picks up a good chunk of hard fought yards... but benton forced to punt...=== on the punt..

Zach redwine..

Looks like he has no where to go..

But finds a lane, more or less makes his own lane..

Bounces off would-be tacklers... and he's off..

Touchdown pleasant hill roosters go up 12-0... === fast forward in the second..

Pleasant hill driving... brock koehler drops back..

Looking to the endzone..

But the pass picked off..

By devin hoffman in the endzone for a touchback..

Tremendous play by the sophomore defensive back...=== but pleasant hill scores one more time before the end of the half..

Takes a 19-0 lead to the break..

And goes on to win this one..

42-6.... still plenty to come on football 2night... and coming up after the break... the mid-buchanan dragons coming off back-to-back state semifinal appearances... taking on maysville in their home opener... and the spoofhounds..

Back up in maryville for their home opener... looking for a bounce back performance..

Highlights still to come on football 2 night... welcome back..

The maryville spoofhounds one of the best programs over the course of the last decade... multiple state titles... and always toward the top of the mec... the last few years... maryville's opened with blair oaks, another fantastic program... last week though..

Tough go for maryville... missing some guys..

Looking to bounce back in week 2... connor drake getting the start for maryville in place of injured ben walker..

Matt webb's guys looking for early success tonight...=== after a failed onside kick to open the game by harrisonville makes them pay.first play from scrimmage stoecklein finds the seem and he is gone... touchdown maryville... coach matt webb fired up..

Hounds out to a quick 8-0 lead...=== little later..

After a wildcat turnover..

Hounds back to work..

Inside the five..

Touchdown maryville..

16-0..

=== maryville rolling early in this one..

Drake able to connect with his receivers... spoofhounds moving the ball... and then trey houchin punches it in..

24-0 at this point..

But a power outage puts a hault to this game..

Harrisonville takes a lead in the third quarter... 32-6 run..

But maryville comes back in the fourth with a late score... maryville wins this one 42-40 also tonight..

Around the midland empire conference... in kirksville... chillicothe trying to grab its first win of the season... and not able to do so..kirksville gets the win over the hornets 27-21..

Down in kansas city... cameron taking on southeast... the dragons... with a shutout victory on the road... winning 42-0... and still to come on football 2 night..

The mid-buchanan dragons coming off back-to-back state semifinal appearances... taking on maysville in their home opener... and later on football 2 night... at the 8-man level... bishop leblond at home for the first time in 2020..

Hosting north andrew highlights still to come on football 2 night... welcome back to football 2 night on kq2... the mid-buchanan dragons... have made it to back to back class 1 state semifinal apperances...in the first year... the dragons... made more of a surprise run to the semifinals..last year mid- buch powered its way through... the season and made it once again... the team follows the old mantra one game at a time..

But the expectations still there... down in faucett... the dragons hosting 1-0 maysville..

In a kci-grc cross over...=== first quarter after a wolverines punt..

Dragons javan noyes out to tj runyan... you have to wrap him up quickly..

If not, he'll do this..

Goes in for the first score of the night..

Dragons strike first up 7-0...=== runyan celebrating..

But then the fail... clayton rotterman..

Stay on your feet young man... ==== move ahead still in the first... problems for maysville... ball on the ground..

Dragons recover..

Cage burns jumps on it..=== mid-buch up 14-0..

Runyan..

Takes the handoff from noyes..

Stretches across..dragons..

Mid-buch rolls tonight 73-8 to the season..

And here joining us tonight..

The head coach of the dragons..

Aaron fritz... óóóóóó staying with the kci-grc crossover theme..

East buchanan coming off a week 1 win dan ritter's coaching debut... east buch..

Knocked off the south harrison bulldogs ... and tonight they took on the trenton... battle of the bulldogs down in gower tonight... east buchanan taking on 0-1 trenton... ====1:20 to go in the first half...east buch knocking on the door to go up 21-0...they hand it to blake antle who keeps his legs moving...and drives the pile foward for the short yardage score...=====east buchanan takes a 21-0 lead over trenton at the half...====trenton looking to get a good drive going after the break...and guess who with the tackle.... it's antle...======and on the ensuing drive for east buch... they hand it do the guy who has been getting it done all game...antle with the carry... he scores and he has a couple of touchdowns on the night and leads the bulldogs to victory 35-0 over trenton..

Scores from around the crossovers... south harrison defeats west platte 49-16... and gallatin beats hamilton in overtime 32-26..

Lawson on the road at lafayette county... lawson struggling tonight losing to lafayette county 38-0 and north platte will travel to university academy tomorrow morning for the panthers week 2 game... grc scores... putnam couny taking on south shelby... and putnam county with the win tonight ina tight one 14-12 and polo at slater...another close battle..slater with the one point victory 15-14 grand river conference squad princeton down at midway tonight..

The tigers get the win 38-19..

Princeton comes back home next friday night to take on trenton... still to come on football 2 night... teams across kansas kicking off their seasons this weekend... we'll head across the river to check in on the riverside cyclones..

For their home opener and coming up next..

At the 8-man level... bishop leblond at home for the first time in 2020..

Hosting north andrew highlights still to come on football 2 night... welcome back... the bishop leblond..

In year 2 of 8-man... last week running into a pattonsburg team, who seemed to not lose a step with its high powered offense... but this week the golden eagles at home..

Trying to get in the win column... over at bishop leblond... golden eagles hosting north andrew...=== cardinals up 28-12 at half -- carson thomas hands it off to hayden ecker and he finds an opening taking to the 25 yeard line before being pushed out of bounds...=== ecker again gets the ball and he slides into the endzone -=== cardinals going for two -- they hand it off to ecker again -- he goes to the outside and dives for pilon for two... north andrew up 36-12=== lb looking to get something going --- landon gardner in shotgun and finds reggie love and he will get the first down and more....=== in scoring territory --- gardner hands it off to love --- bounces to the outside and extends into the endzone for the touchdown-=== but it would not be enough -- north andrew wins this one 60- 20 and the stanberry bulldogs on the road at albany tonight... stanberry getting the win in a close one 38-34 and worth county..

Taking on doniphan west out of kansas... tigers getting the win 54-42 another score to menton... pattonsburg played schuyler county..pattonsburg with a big win 68-8 the defending 8-man state champions..

Mound city panthers..

Hosting the stewartsville-osborn wildcards tonight...==== early first quarter... no score... until tony osburn rolls to his right..

And heaves it up for landon poppa... mound city strikes first tonight...=== wildcards trying to answer... cross bryant drops back... looks down the field... and braxton gibson sees it in..

Wildcards in business inside the 10..=== but here's trouble... bryant looking down field..

But doesn't see poppa the linebacker..

Spying... he jumps the route..

And poppa taking this the other way... for a pick six..

=== mound city adds another pick six on the wildcards ensuing drive and improve to 2-0 with a 52-0 victory over the wildcards scores from around the 275 conference..

Dekalb at grc's king city king city with the win 50-14 and south holt/nodaway-holt down at southwest livingston... 76-38 southwest livingston they are 2-0 on the year... plus rock port at platte valley and its platte valley wins 40-36... and to help break down tonight's contest between southwest livingston and south holt/nodaway-holt..

Devin albertson... teams across kansas kicking off their seasons this weekend... and in wathena, riverside's initial game was moved and then canceled... but the cyclones were still able to find an opening night opponent... the cyclones hosting oskaloosa tonight over in wathena...=== riverside striking first in this one... kobe davis..

Out to bray davies... gets a block..

Almost knocked out of bounds..

But stays in down the sidelines..

Touchdown cyclones..

Out to a 6-0 lead...=== riverside getting some help from the defense tonight too..

Oskaloosa trying to move the football, but... trevor willits takes the handoff... but todrick duncan meets him immediately and brings him down...=== little later..

Davis over to conner hayes..

He gets some blocks down the field..

And he is gone..

Riverside out to a 13-0 lead... and riverside wins 50-22 and over in hiawatha... troy making their season debut on the road...hiawatha getting the win 23-0... over in atchison, kansas the defending northeast kansas league champs take on the mclouth bulldogs take long for one of the top running bakcs, andrew schwinn to start off his senior year as he runs down the sideline for a touchdown.

===there are 12 seniors on the ravens squad this year making an impact in tonight's game making a nice catch helping his team,later to scorea a touchdown takes over as the quarterback for the ravens, stepping into his brother's shoes go into the half 28 to nothing and again andrew schwinn with 3 touchdowns on the night yards mclouth does put up 6but it's the maur hill ravens in onto win 47 to 6.don't go anywhere on football 2 night... we'll be right back with our anderson auto group play of the week... and you voted all week... and this week's anderson auto group play of the week..

Comes from savannah..

Check out this toe tap in the back of the endzone for the two point conversion... voting for play of the week begins every monday afternoon on our website kq2.com... and before we go..

We need to bring on the voice of the mid- buchanan dragons this year..

Dave riggert back in the saddle calling high school football..

Change of pace a little bit..

But good to be back?

Before we go..

Adam, final thoughts?that'll do it for the season premiere of football 2 night... thanks for joining us and we will see you next week same time... same