Coronavirus Impact On Local Construction

New at six... the city of hunstville and even the state of alabama say they're doing a-okay when it comes to the construction side of things during the coronavirus pandemic.

Waay-31s alexis scott asked how they're succeeding in tough times.

You can hear the sound of saws going right behind me.

I'm in midcity and they are still working on new developments and if i turn the camera around you can see there's even more going on right in the front of university drive.

They're not done yet..they have so much more going on to be done by the end of this year or end of next year.

Nadia niakossary, midcity "apartments are still necesarry, offices are still necessary.

With the growth of huntsville that's happening right now, a ton of people are moving to huntsville, a ton of jobs are being created, so we need to keep going and keep building, keep developing and growth is coming," nada niakossary works for midcity.

She told me they adjusted to the pandemic just fine... it started rocky but then development picked up when the lockdown ended.

They're looking at building more retail space with upstairs apartments and office space.

Wednesday... the construction association said the state of alabama is doing well when it comes to construction and called it one of a crane city because of all these construction cranes.

The executive director of the north alabama homebuilder's association says it rings true.

Barry oxley, homebuilders association "some people started saying you know we've been talking about renovating the back patio or adding a room on and so a lot of our remodelers got a lot of extra calls saying hey i want a screen in my porch or do this and do that," and oxley told me it doesnt stop there... he said more people are looking into trade schools for career longevity and a straight path to creating their own business.

