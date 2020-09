First Look: "Someone Special" Video Credit: The Haves and Have Nots - Duration: 00:30s - Published 4 minutes ago The Young family is forced to face their demons. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend -Hanna.-He says he works here.Does he?THE PAST IS CATCHING UP TO THEM NOW...-Do you think I'm a liar?-Do you really want to talk about who you are?GET READY-We've gotta find that son of minebefore he does something stupid.-That is something bad waiting to happen.-Why are we going throug all of this.-I wanna stay with you forever.-Candace, I can't believe you.-Get your things and get out.-What the hell are you doing here.-Is there anything you want to say to me?-Yes.





You Might Like

Tweets about this living boujee 🧜🏽‍♀️. @DrenchedinMocha i always look at the page of the person who followed me, tryna see if i retweeted their tweet or s… https://t.co/nqREQNPWqw 45 minutes ago julia twenty one pilots was my first introduction to a “fandom” & I’ve been so grateful when looking at other fandoms bc… https://t.co/fJAUaFQG0r 1 hour ago Mayo Spartan FB Recruits Coachable, hard working, humble, team first and passionate. Rochester Mayo 21’/22’ recruits. Someone is going to ge… https://t.co/xap8kOs7f4 1 day ago Jack Greawish RT @VillaTil1Die: "The first day I saw Jack Grealish in training, I thought ‘Wow, this is someone special.' Yes, he can look very confident… 2 days ago fabia♡성화 happy birthday to my first love<3 you are someone i will forever admire and look up to, you will always be so speci… https://t.co/GKFGJpiig8 2 days ago Bernard Dinneen RT @snappershaz: Launched today, my first ever photo print sales site, selling some of my most iconic music photos from my vast archives.… 3 days ago Abby Elem RT @Meraki_optics: Hellooooo people! TGIF to you. Enjoy the weekend biko, you deserve it. . How was the week though? Mine was good ooo. It… 3 days ago Tessa Bennett remembering Toddy and Kevin RT @PeytonReads: P: What do you look for in a collectible book? AS: The are a few things to look for when you are collecting first or spec… 4 days ago