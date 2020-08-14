Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Study Shows Coronavirus Antibodies Can Last at Least Four Months

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Study Shows Coronavirus Antibodies Can Last at Least Four Months

Study Shows Coronavirus Antibodies Can Last at Least Four Months

A new study from Iceland provides reassurance that our antibodies are long-lasting.

Covid-19 antibodies can last at least four months according to reports at Gizmodo.

That is, assuming that we produce them in the first place.

The study looked at blood samples collected from over 30,000 people in Iceland.

That is a bit under 10% percent of the small Nordic country’s total population.

That's more than 4,000 people who had either tested positive or were exposed to someone with the virus.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Large antibody study offers hope for virus vaccine efforts

Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSBS


Antibodies Against COVID Do Not Decline Within 4 Months Of Diagnosis: Study

A new study has found that antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, do not...
RTTNews - Published


Tweets about this

haigez

海格Z RT @XHNews: Study shows coronavirus antibodies can last at least four months https://t.co/n9wVHw8QQO 1 minute ago

XHNorthAmerica

Xinhua North America Study shows coronavirus antibodies can last at least four months https://t.co/RFbOPpmrwj 14 minutes ago

XHNews

China Xinhua News Study shows coronavirus antibodies can last at least four months https://t.co/n9wVHw8QQO 14 minutes ago

KTBS

KTBS In the study, blood samples from more than 30,000 people with COVID-19 were analyzed, and only those with at least… https://t.co/IEg6I2QEkn 5 hours ago

DisrnNews

Disrn New study suggests coronavirus antibodies last at least 4 months https://t.co/ejcmkoV7DF 7 hours ago

Liam_CollinsTV

Liam Collins WITN Good morning, some stories to follow: -MA Sen. @EdMarkey beats out primary challenger Rep. @joekennedy. -… https://t.co/NuVXHZFeFe 15 hours ago

SonOfAlgos

𝘾𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚 Persuasion 🆒💙🗽🇺🇸 ⚠️ Large study of people with #coronavirus, by Amgen subsidiary, shows immune system provides antibody activation… https://t.co/IrXX2wLMfu 17 hours ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area A new study done on some 30,000 people in Iceland shows that antibodies that people produce to fight the virus last… https://t.co/TaZSn4WYFs 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Retesting For COVID-19 Four Weeks Later May Help Limit Spread Of Virus [Video]

Retesting For COVID-19 Four Weeks Later May Help Limit Spread Of Virus

People with confirmed COVID-19 should be retested four weeks after symptoms first appear. This is to minimize their risk of spreading the virus, according to the authors of a new study. In more than..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Coronavirus antibodies may last up to 4 months [Video]

Coronavirus antibodies may last up to 4 months

Coronavirus antibodies may not fade away as quickly as we thought. A new study found they last for at least 4 months after someone is diagnosed. Previous reports suggested 2 months.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It [Video]

Study: Seattle Started Battling COVID-19 Last Christmas, But Just Didn't Know It

A new study from the University of Texas at Austin reveals the novel coronavirus was raging through Seattle months before the first case was reported. Researchers estimate Seattle already had at least..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published