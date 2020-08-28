Covid Death Tied To Sturgis Rally Confirmed

The first known Covid-19 death stemming from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been reported.

The health department stated the death happened in Minnesota following the 10-day rally.

Thousands of motorcyclists and biking enthusiasts gathered in the South Dakota city of Sturgis.

Sturgis has a population 7,000 most days of the year, reports CNN.

As bikers came from all over, it's difficult to know how many people were infected at the rally.

It is even more difficult to know who then brought the virus back to their home states.