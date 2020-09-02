Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

Eviction ban to help those impacted by coronavirus

In an effort to help those impacted by coronavirus and slow the spread of the disease - the c-d-c announced an "eviction ban" for some renters through the rest of the year.

Waay-31s alexis scott shares who's protected under the directive - and one renter's concerns.

Susan seavers, filed for unemployment 0:35-0:43 "it's going to end in decmeber.

Here we are in the holidays, and now these pooe people are going to be out in winter with no homes.

That scares me," susan seavers filed for unemployment .

She told me she's thankful for the c-d-c's latest plan to help - but worries it's not enough.

To be protected from eviction for no payment - renters have to meet 4 criteria.

You must sign documentation stating you dont make more than 99-thousand dollars a year or 198-thousand for couples, your fianncial problems are caused by covid-19 - the p.

You also have to demonstrate you tried to get government assistance to make payments.

You still have to pay rent at some point - but it doesnt clearly say when that is.

If a landlord goes against the ban... he or she could face criminal penalities.

But seavers says... she worries for what's to come at the end of the year.

3:10-3:22 "landlords still have mortgages to pay and bills to pay.

What are they going to do.

Now are we going to have land lords facing foreclosures," seavers told me she's thankful the measure will keep people in their homes - but she's worried about the logn-term impacts.

4:52-5:04 "right now we need to keep people in their homes an dlandlords too.

Not every landlord is a company.

There ar some private homeowners and these are people we need to help," before the tuesday's order - the aspen insitute claimed 30 to 40 million people were at risk of eviction.

Reporting in huntsville alexis scott waay-31 news.

Under the order - landlords can still evict tenants for other reasons that aren't related to payments.

It's up to local courts to decide which