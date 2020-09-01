Chico State students are being forced to vacate all student housing as COVID-19 cases on campus rise Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago Chico State students are being forced to vacate all student housing as COVID-19 cases on campus rise Some students have been lucky enough to find a new place to live after receiving a week's notice to leave the campus. Other students aren't as lucky and fear about returning home with the virus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Marsden. Chico state confirmed 11 more coronavirus cases today tied to the campus. It brings chico state total now to 78. This, as students prepare to vacate their campus housing. Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live at the university. Esteban how are students feeling about this? Chico state students are upset that after just 2 weeks into the semester they're being forced to leave, others are scared to catch the virus, but some students have no where else to go. "i think it's kind of irresponsible to send everyone home." Some students still confused as to why in-person classes were even offered to begin with they think it shouldve been done differently "i agree they should've tested us first thing when we get here because i bet people came with covid already." "all parts of california just like meshed together in this gross hotspot of whitney hall." Whitney hall along with 5 other campus locations like butte station, sutter hall, sutter dining hall, shasta hall and the wildcat store all had a covid-19 positive individual inside its doors within the last few days. "are you guys scared of that by chance?" "i am. I am too." And that makes students like joesph cannizzaro relive what he saw in the dorm hallways "and i know a lot of people in there are really getting it, and students have





