6 deputies, 16 inmates test positive for coronavirus at St. Lucie County Jail

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:07s - Published 5 minutes ago

The St. Lucie County Jail is dealing with another outbreak in Covid-19 cases.

LUCIE COUNTY JAIL IS DEALINGWITH ANOTHER SPIKE IN COVID-19CASES.

THIS TIME, DEPUTIES ANDMORE THAN A DOZEN INMATES HAVETESTED POSITIVE.W-P-T-V NEWS CHANNEL FIVESKAMREL EPPINGER JOINS US NOWLIVE OUTSIDE THE JAIL WITHWHAT WE KNOW.

KAM?SIX DEPUTIES HAVE TESTEDPOSTIVE, ALONG WITH 16INMATES.

ACCORDING TO SHERIFFMASCARA THE INMATES ARECURRENTLY IN ISOLATION AND NOTEXPEREICNING ANY SYMPTOMS.WE'VE ALSO LEARNED ONE OF THEDEPUTIES HAD TO BEHOSPITALIZED AND WAS PUT ON AVENTILATOR OVER THE WEEKEND.DUE TO THE NEW CASES, THEAGENCY HAS REACHED OUT TO THELOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT FORRECCOMENDATIONS ON HOW TO STOPTHE SPREAD.

YOU MAY RECALLBACK IN MAY, TWO INMATES AND AFOOD SERVICE WORKER TESTEDPOSTIVE.

AND IN AUGUST THESHERIFF HIMSELF CONTRACTED THEVIRUS AFTER RETURNING FROM ASHERRIFS EVENT IN SOUTHWESTFL.

ACCORDING TO THE JAILWEBSITE CURRENLTY THERE ARE 28CASES AMONG INMATESCOMING UP IN THE NEXT HALFHOUR WE'LL TAKE A LOOK AT THESAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE ANDWHATS BEING DONE TO STOP THESPREAD OF THE VIRUSTHE CORONAVIRUS HAS IM