Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What are Novichok nerve agents? | #TheCube

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:23s - Published
What are Novichok nerve agents? | #TheCube

What are Novichok nerve agents? | #TheCube

What are the chemical weapons at the centre of another attack blamed on the Kremlin, in the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny?View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Novichok agent Series of nerve agents developed by the Soviet Union

Navalny: 'It was an attempt to silence him,' says Merkel as Germany confirms Novichok poisoning [Video]

Navalny: 'It was an attempt to silence him,' says Merkel as Germany confirms Novichok poisoning

The German Chancellor calls on Russia to 'explain itself' after the Berlin government confirms Alexei Navalny was poisoned using chemical nerve agent Novichok.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:43Published
What is Novichok and how has it been used? [Video]

What is Novichok and how has it been used?

Questions have been raised again about Novichok after German authorities saidRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent. MrNavalny, one of the most prominent critics of Russian president VladimirPutin, fell ill on August 20 and was transferred to a Berlin hospital wheretests found he had been poisoned. The Soviet-era chemical came tointernational attention after five people were poisoned in Wiltshire in 2018.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:07Published

Alexei Navalny: Germany urges EU action over Novichok poisoning

 It comes after specialists said a Novichok nerve agent was used on the Russian opposition figure.
BBC News

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Kremlin rejects Navalny poisoning accusations [Video]

Kremlin rejects Navalny poisoning accusations

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected accusations that Russia had been responsible for the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said it saw no grounds for sanctions to be imposed against Moscow over the case. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

archilt

ArchilT RT @ISirbiladze: This - + cyber attack on @NCDCGeorgia. Russia is doing what it can: blaming others Russian MP after Navalny Novichok Findi… 9 minutes ago

JamesJurovic

James J Jurovic, MBA/MPA What are nerve agents like Novichok and how do they kill? https://t.co/eWL1dIVpwG 17 minutes ago

ISirbiladze

Irakli Sirbiladze This - + cyber attack on @NCDCGeorgia. Russia is doing what it can: blaming others Russian MP after Navalny Novicho… https://t.co/Nkg2MyCvKL 19 minutes ago

jrm2406

Juan R. Marín RT @BBCWorld: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, the German government says But, wha… 27 minutes ago

faisalllb

Faisal Ahmad RT @euronews: What are the chemical weapons at the centre of another attack blamed on the Kremlin, in the alleged poisoning of Alexei Naval… 55 minutes ago

beaostermann

Beatrice Mariam Ostermann Novichok: What is the nerve agent used to poison Putin critic Alexei Navalny? The nerve agents, which are disperse… https://t.co/yJ3ZHI3KaO 1 hour ago

LaidlawKenny

Kenny Laidlaw @RT_com What I don't understand if that Novichok is supposed to be one of the most deadly nerve agents, but has yet… https://t.co/f0o838qDEI 2 hours ago

WeAreForensic

Tom Bassindale RT @compoundchem: #Novichok nerve agents are in the news again. Here's a run-down on what we know about them and their effects: https://t.c… 2 hours ago