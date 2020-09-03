Global  
 

Nick explains how Harden saved the Rockets franchise & his legacy vs the Thunder in Gm 7 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:53s - Published
Nick Wright discusses game 7 of the NBA playoffs in the bubble last night between the Houston Rockets & the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nick feels James Harden saved the Rockets franchise & his legacy with a few big blocks.

Without a handful of significant plays, the Thunder would've prevailed & Harden would not have been able to recover from this loss.


