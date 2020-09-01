Shannon Sharpe discusses Giannis' last second foul on Butler to give Heat a 2-0 lead over Bucks | UNDISPUTED

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat came down to the very end last night in Game 2.

The Bucks tied it with 4 seconds left, thanks to Khris Middleton being fouled on a 3-point attempt by Goran Dragic that the Heat couldn’t challenge after using it earlier in the game.

Jimmy Butler on the other end missed a corner jumper at the buzzer, but a foul was called on Giannis who appeared to slightly brush Butler, and the Bucks were also out of challenges.

Butler made both free throws with no time remaining to win and go up 2 games to none in the series.

