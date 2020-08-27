‘Negotiations only way forward’: India on tensions with China along LAC
India on Thursday said the border tension in Ladakh over the past four months is a "direct result" of Chinese actions aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region, and asserted that the only way forward to resolve it was through negotiations.
At an online media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Chinese actions resulted in "violation" of the bilateral agreements and protocol which ensured peace and tranquility in the border areas for close to three decades.
He urged the Chinese side to "sincerely" engage with India with the objective of "expeditiously" restoring the peace and tranquility in the border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols.
"It is clear that the situation we witnessed over the past four months is a direct result of the actions taken by the Chinese side that sought to effect unilateral change of status quo," he said.
Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 said that India shared enough evidence with Pakistan on Pulwama terror attack but the country continues to evade responsibility. "Pulwama attack chargesheet was filed after probe of a year and half. It has been filed to address the act of terrorism and to bring perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice. Our aim is not to simply issue statements or notifications, Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for Pulwama attack, the organisation and its leaders are in Pakistan. It's regrettable that Masood Azhar, the first accused, continues to find shelter in Pak. We've shared enough evidence with Pak but it continues to evade responsibility," said Srivastava during press conference.
Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 informed that phase 6 of Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians, is scheduled to begin on September 01. "Phase 6 of Vande Bharat Mission scheduled to begin on September 1, based on an assessment of demand by our missions abroad, flights are being rescheduled by Air India group and private carriers. Bubble arrangements with different countries will continue as per schedule in next phase 2," said Srivastava.
