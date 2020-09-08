Global  
 

ITBP personnel move to LAC amid India-China border tension | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:15s
ITBP personnel move to LAC amid India-China border tension | Oneindia News

ITBP personnel move to LAC amid India-China border tension | Oneindia News

These are the ITBP personnel who are undergoing fitness checkups before being deployed at forward locations at a time when India and china tensions are at their peak.

India has increased its troop buildup at the border with China, and the ITBP is the paramilitary force that serves at these high altitude locations.

