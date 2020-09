SpaceX launches latest satelite mission Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published 5 minutes ago SpaceX launches latest satelite mission This morning SpaceX launched its latest satellite mission. The company's Falcon-9 rocket successfully lifted-off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center with 60 starlink satellites on board. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SUCCESSFULLY LIFTED-OFF FROMFLORIDA'SKENNEDY SPACE CENTER- -WITH-60- STARLINK SATELLITES ONBOARD.THE NEW SATELLITES WILL BEADDED TO THE HUNDREDS ALREADYIN ORBIT -- WHICH WILLEVENTUALLY BE USED TO PROVIDEHIGH SPEED INTERNET ACROSS THEGLOBE.MORE TURNOVER IS ON THE WAY -







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources SpaceX launches satellite for Argentina into polar orbit Orlando FL (UPI) Aug 31, 2020 SpaceX launched a satellite for Argentina's space agency from...

Space Daily - Published 4 days ago Also reported by • TechCrunch









Tweets about this