Tristan Thompson: Giannis' playoff woes prove LeBron should be MVP | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have fallen 0-2 in the NBA Bubble against the Miami Heat, and the star players' poor performance have some questioning if we were too hasty handing Giannis that MVP title.

Tristan Thompson joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to discuss whether Giannis' playoff woes prove it was LeBron James who should have been MVP all along.