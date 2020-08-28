Todd Fuhrman: It's no surprise Cam is starting QB for Pats, Bucs are Super Bowl contenders with Fournette | FOX BET LIVE

It was no surprise to anyone on Fox Bet Live that Cam Newton has been announced starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, beating out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal, Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman discuss whether this development does anything for the Pats chances as the playoffs this season.

Plus, the group reacts to the news that Leonard Fournette in joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers, and decide whether the new addition will get them to the playoffs.