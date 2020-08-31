Global  
 

Kung Fu Panda Movie Clip - Po vs. Tai Lung

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:09s
Tai Lung - Po (Jack Black) takes on the incredibly powerful Tai Lung (Ian McShane) in order to save his village.

Plot synopsis: Po the panda (Jack Black) works in his family's noodle shop and dreams of becoming a kung-fu master.

His dream becomes a reality when, unexpectedly, he must fulfill an ancient prophecy and study the skills with his idols, the Furious Five.

Po needs all the wisdom, strength and ability he can muster to protect his people from an evil snow leopard.

Cast: Ian McShane, Jack Black


