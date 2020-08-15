Global  
 

Man Charged With Capital Murder of Son

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Man Charged With Capital Murder of Son
Blake Townsend is charged with capital murder.

Today, waay31 asked a father accused of beating his son to death if he had anything to say.

Blake townsend is charged with capital murder.

Florence police believe townsend beat his 3-year-old son kaiden garner so violently he lascerated the boy's liver.

Waay31's breken terry is live outside of the lauderdale county courthouse where she asked townsend a series of questions,breke n?

As townsend walked through these halls with arms and feet shackled i asked him he remained silent and tried to avoid the camera.

Kaiden's mother and other family members filled the socially distanced courtroom.

Townsend told judge gil self he did not need a court appointed attorney and said an attorney from jasper will represent him.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic judge self limited hearings to zoom calls.

But he made an exception today because it's a capital murder case.

The judge told me he want's everything done by the book and according to the constitution he had to be brought over personally.

Family were in the courtroom.

We were socially distanced, masks, etc.

Kaiden's family did not want to speak with the media.

Townsend will be here in court on september 23rd for his arraignment hearing.

He is being held without bond.

Live in florence breken terry waay31.

Townsend's girlfriend yalrick pride is faces child abuse charges connected to




