LA Hits Record Low Hospitalizations For COVID

Covid-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles are at their lowest since April.

The number has fallen to its lowest level since early April, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

“Today, 1,062 Angelenos are in the hospital because of Covid-19." Eric Garcetti "To put that in perspective, in just the last five weeks alone, we’ve cut our hospitalizations by more than half.” Eric Garcetti His top public health goal has been to keep hospitalizations low and beds and medical staff available.


