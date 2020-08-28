Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden for manner of wearing mask

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden for manner of wearing mask

Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden for manner of wearing mask

President Donald Trump has mocked his Democratic rival for letting his maskhang off his ear when he delivers speeches.

Speaking to rally-goers inPennsylvania, Mr Trump said: "Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as muchas him?

"He has it hanging down.

Because it gives him a feeling of security.If I were a psychiatrist, right, you know I'd say: 'This guy's got some bigissues.

Hanging down.

Hanging down'."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Portland suspect shot dead by police during arrest

 The suspect was being investigated over the shooting of a pro-Donald Trump activist at a protest.
BBC News

Dana White Asks Trump to Help Save Iranian Wrestling Champ Sentenced to Death

 UFC boss Dana White personally called President Trump to ask for help in saving an Iranian wrestling champ who is set to be executed ... and POTUS has already..
TMZ.com

Trump reportedly disparaged US soldiers killed in World War I as ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’

 A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the US military...
WorldNews

As Others Condemn Putin Critic’s Poisoning, Trump Just Wants to ‘Get Along’

 At a rally on Thursday, President Trump did not mention the dissident Aleksei A. Navalny, or warnings that Moscow is trying to interfere with the election. When..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

CBS Evening News, September 3, 2020

 Biden travels to Kenosha to meet with Jacob Blake’s family; Surge of mail-in voting could delay election night results
CBS News
Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit [Video]

Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit

CNN reports Democratic nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday. He plans to hold a community event in Kenosha and then meet with the family of Jacob Blake. Jacob Blake is the 29-year-old Black man who was recently shot in the back seven times by police. Biden's trip comes two days after President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin. Trump did not speak or meet with the family of Jacob Blake on his trip. Biden and Sen.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Joe Biden says 'words of a president matter' as he visit Kenosha [Video]

Joe Biden says 'words of a president matter' as he visit Kenosha

After meeting in private with the family of Jacob Blake, and speaking by phonewith the 29-year-old whose shooting by a white police officer sparked protestsand unrest, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took part in a communitydiscussion at a church in Kenosha. Mr Biden also appeared to criticise therhetoric of opponent Donald Trump. He said: "If I can make a generic point,the words of a president matter, no matter if they are good, bad orindifferent, they matter."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Donald Trump mocks the way Biden wears his mask

 President Donald Trump is mocking his Democratic rival for letting his mask hang off his ear when he delivers speeches. Speaking to rally-goers in Pennsylvania,..
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans [Video]

Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone with the Black man shot there by police. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump warns of chaos if Joe Biden wins election during RNC address

US President Donald Trump has warned Americans about impending 'chaos' if his Democratic rival Joe...
SBS - Published

Donald Trump accepts nomination to take on Joe Biden

Donald Trump has warned Americans about the “damage” of Joe Biden while formally accepting his...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


News24.com | 'No one will be safe' - Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden in White House speech accepting nomination

A defiant US President Donald Trump has accepted the Republican nomination for a second term with a...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pollster Frank Luntz: Biden's lead is significant but not insurmountable for Trump [Video]

Pollster Frank Luntz: Biden's lead is significant but not insurmountable for Trump

Larry talks with pollster Frank Luntz about campaign 2020, Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump and why Luntz believes the president can still pull off a win. Plus, Kamala Harris' impact on the..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:59Published
Christine Todd Whitman discusses if the GOP convention improved Trump's re-election chances [Video]

Christine Todd Whitman discusses if the GOP convention improved Trump's re-election chances

Has Donald Trump improved his re-election chances after four days of the GOP's convention? Christine Todd Whitman, the Republican former governor of New Jersey, joins Larry with her take. Plus, why..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 15:39Published
Biden Supporters Gather In Latrobe [Video]

Biden Supporters Gather In Latrobe

Some Joe Biden supporters were in Latrobe during the president's speech.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:34Published