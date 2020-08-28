Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden for manner of wearing mask

CNN reports Democratic nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday. He plans to hold a community event in Kenosha and then meet with the family of Jacob Blake. Jacob Blake is the 29-year-old Black man who was recently shot in the back seven times by police. Biden's trip comes two days after President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin. Trump did not speak or meet with the family of Jacob Blake on his trip. Biden and Sen.
After meeting in private with the family of Jacob Blake, and speaking by phonewith the 29-year-old whose shooting by a white police officer sparked protestsand unrest, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took part in a communitydiscussion at a church in Kenosha. Mr Biden also appeared to criticise therhetoric of opponent Donald Trump. He said: "If I can make a generic point,the words of a president matter, no matter if they are good, bad orindifferent, they matter."
