Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden for manner of wearing mask

President Donald Trump has mocked his Democratic rival for letting his maskhang off his ear when he delivers speeches.

Speaking to rally-goers inPennsylvania, Mr Trump said: "Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as muchas him?

"He has it hanging down.

Because it gives him a feeling of security.If I were a psychiatrist, right, you know I'd say: 'This guy's got some bigissues.

Hanging down.

Hanging down'."