Bubonic Plague Warning Signs Posted At Popular Lake Tahoe Location Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:34s - Published 1 day ago Bubonic Plague Warning Signs Posted At Popular Lake Tahoe Location Amidst all the concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, signs are now up in parts of Lake Tahoe warning people about catching the bubonic plague. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this