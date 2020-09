Police, fire crews respond to 2 incidents Thursday evening in Vegas valley Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published 7 minutes ago Police, fire crews respond to 2 incidents Thursday evening in Vegas valley Police and fire crews responded to two incidents Thursday evening in the Las Vegas valley that called for multiple units. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BUMPER TRAFFIC TONIGHT.I-15 SHUT DOWN IN BOTHDIRECTIONS AT FLAMINGO.IT WAS DUE TO SOMEONETHREATENING TO JUMP.THAT PERSON IS OK.ROADS ARE BACK OPENTONIGHT.ROAD CLOSURES ALSO IN NORTH LASVEGAS TONIGHT.THE FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDINGTO A THREE ALARM FIRE NEAR LAKEMEAD AND PECOS.FIREFIGHTERS SAY TWO BUILDINGSWERE ON FIRE.ONE BUILDING COLLAPSED.FLAMES WERE SO STRONG SO THEYCOULDN'T GET INSIDE.ONE OF THE BOARDED UP BUILDINGSCAUGHT FIRE BEFORE...AT THAT TIME...FIREFIGHTERS SAY IT WASPOSSIBLY STARTED BY HOMELESSPEOPLE.NO ONE WAS HURT TONIGHT.HEADS UP....FOR ANYONE TRYING TO USE....







