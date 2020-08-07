‘Don’t be a Singham’: PM Modi’s message to young IPS officers

PM Modi gave them advice on how to win the trust of the people and said that young officers need to ensure that the image of policemen in the eyes of the common man changes.
PM Modi said that those who learn by watching films like ‘Singham’ think that they will instill fear in the minds of the people and hence become arrogant.
PM Modi said that such actions leads to people ignoring their good work and creates a negative image of the police force.
PM Modi added that people need to see and understand the human face of the police department and said it is up to the officers to change that image, connect with the common man and build a relationship based on respect while performing their duties.
Watch the full video for all the details.Connect with Hindustan Times Click on the bell icon to subscribe to Hindustan Times on YouTube Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/hindustantimesTweet us on Twitter: twitter.com/httweetsFollow us on Instagram: instagram.com/hindustantimes Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hindustantimes/Subscribe to Hindustan Times on Telegram: t.me/hindustantimes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young IPS probationers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' on September 04. In the event, PM said, "Yoga and Pranayam is good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always get benefit through it. You will never feel stressed, no matter how much work is there." Dikshant Parade was conducted at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young IPS probationers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' on September 04. "It is very important that you should be proud of your uniform instead of flexing power of your uniform. Never lose the respect for your Khaki uniform," PM Modi said during his virtual address.
Dikshant Parade was conducted on September 4 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with IPS probationers during the Dikshant Parade at 11 am. 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probationers have completed 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy. During the basic course training at SVP NPA, probationers undergo training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, fieldcraft and tactics, weapon training and firing.
Actor Ray Panthaki talks to Hindustan Times about playing an Indian character on Netflix's space drama Away, starring Hilary Swank in the lead role. He also remembers working with Rishi Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and discusses his Indian roots.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:28Published
India has conducted a third digital strike on China amid tension at the border in Ladakh. 118 Chinese apps including the extremely popular PUBG have been banned. Government said that the move is in the interest of India's sovereignty and integrity, defence and security. The latest move comes as China continues to betray the consensus reached during meetings between representatives of the two nations. Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad speaks to Apar Gupta, executive director of Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights organization on whether banning Chinese apps is an apt response to the dragon’s violations at the LAC in Ladakh. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:59Published
Bhabendra Debnath, a farmer has cultivated watermelons in a season which is not considered favourable for its growth. He belongs to a poor landless farmer family and recently started cultivating watermelon in lands of other people on condition of sharing the produce. Though he did not have much knowledge on watermelon farming earlier but learned a lot from YouTube. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also visited Bhabendra Debnath's farm at Matai village, which is around 45 Kilometres away from Agartala.
Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was quarantined in Mumbai, will leave for Patna on Aug 07. Mumbai Police had quarantined Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. Tiwari had come to Mumbai to investigate in..