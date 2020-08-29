What do we know about Harry and Meghan's mega deal with Netflix?

Harry and Meghan have signed a deal with Netflix, the streaming giant, to produce documentaries, scripted series and feature films. We know the couple has previously worked with big names like Oprah and Gloria Steinem, but we don't know who might have agreed to work with them yet.

They have already got two projects underway - a nature series and an animated series celebrating inspiring women.

Both sides have kept quiet about how much this deal is worth, but many speculate it could be worth millions of dollars.