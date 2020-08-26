Eye On The Day 9/4
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:19s - Published
4 minutes ago
Eye On The Day 9/4
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: President Trump and Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden campaigned in battleground states yesterday, law enforcement kill suspect in fatal Portland protest shooting, and a survey looks at Americans’ travel plans for Labor Day Weekend.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
On the ocassion of International Dog Day, Debina speaks about her fondness for the furry creatures,...
Mid-Day - Published
1 week ago
A day earlier, investors had dumped benchmark US debt and bought stocks after a productive call...
DNA - Published
1 week ago
London (AFP) Aug 26, 2020
Scientists have created an army of microscopic four-legged robots too...
Space Daily - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Sept 3 New indications a coronavirus vaccine could come before 2021, Baseball legend Tom Seaver dies at 75 and Tiger King star joins the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:21 Published 1 day ago
Eye On The Day 9/2 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: President Trump visited Kenosha, WI and thanked law enforcement but did not visit Jacob Blake, for the first time in history a Kennedy has lost a MA.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:22 Published 2 days ago
Eye On The Day 9/1 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump exchange criticism on violence following the shooting of Jacob Blake, some colleges are.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:21 Published 3 days ago