Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Supertanker ablaze off Sri Lanka, cargo area intact

A new fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about two million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Sri Lanka, spokesmen for the country's navy said on Thursday (September 3), adding that one of its 23 crew was missing, and another injured.

Libby Hogan reports.


Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

A new fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Sri Lanka, spokesmen for the country's navy said on Thursday, adding that one of its 23 crew was missing and another injured. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

