Duke of Cambridge joins online thanksgiving service to honour 999 heroes

An NHS worker who was seriously injured in a racially aggravated incident hasrecorded a piece of music detailing his ordeal. The victim, known by his stagename Kdogg, was struck by a car and suffered serious injuries which left himunable to walk or stand up and requiring three operations. The song, Soon I'llBe Just Fine, describes what happened and his determination to recover.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published
A statue commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex to paytribute to their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed on whatwould have been her 60th birthday. The statue was..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published