Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duke of Cambridge joins online thanksgiving service to honour 999 heroes

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Duke of Cambridge joins online thanksgiving service to honour 999 heroes

Duke of Cambridge joins online thanksgiving service to honour 999 heroes

The Duke of Cambridge delivers a video message as part of a special onlineprogramme to honour the NHS and emergency services.

The 999 Festival is anannual event which takes place on the nearest Friday to 999 Day.

It bringstogether senior politicians, emergency services and the public to show theirunited appreciation to those who work in the NHS and emergency services.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

Coronavirus: Crab shells may protect NHS staff from virus

 Crab shells could be used to protect NHS staff from coronavirus by killing germs on medical equipment, Welsh scientists have said. It is hoped a coating which..
WorldNews

Jemima, 11, 'speechless' after NHS T-shirts raise £10,000

 Jemima, from Nottingham, has raised £10,000 for the NHS with a Clap for Carers T-shirt.
BBC News

Dominic Cummings row doctor gives book royalties to charity

 Dr Dominic Pimenta quit his NHS job after threatening to do so if Dominic Cummings did not resign.
BBC News
NHS worker releases song about racially aggravated attack [Video]

NHS worker releases song about racially aggravated attack

An NHS worker who was seriously injured in a racially aggravated incident hasrecorded a piece of music detailing his ordeal. The victim, known by his stagename Kdogg, was struck by a car and suffered serious injuries which left himunable to walk or stand up and requiring three operations. The song, Soon I'llBe Just Fine, describes what happened and his determination to recover.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Diana’s sons face turbulent times 23 years after her death [Video]

Diana’s sons face turbulent times 23 years after her death

The anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’s death follows a turbulent timefor her sons the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex. The princess waskilled in a car crash 23 years ago on August 31..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Statue of Diana to be installed on her 60th birthday [Video]

Statue of Diana to be installed on her 60th birthday

A statue commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex to paytribute to their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed on whatwould have been her 60th birthday. The statue was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
William and Kate walk in Gavin and Stacey’s footsteps during Barry visit [Video]

William and Kate walk in Gavin and Stacey’s footsteps during Barry visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge followed in the footsteps of Gavin andStacey when they visited a Welsh seafront which is now a pilgrimage site forfans of the BBC show. William and Kate toured the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published