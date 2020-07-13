Global  
 

Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit

Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commented on former Australian PM Tony Abbott amid significant pressure to block his appointment as a UK trade envoy.

Report by Patelr.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Johnson says HS2 will be ‘crucial’ for decades [Video]

Johnson says HS2 will be ‘crucial’ for decades

Boris Johnson has insisted HS2 will be “crucial for our country” as he markedthe project’s formal beginning of construction. The Prime Ministeracknowledged that more people are working from home due to the coronaviruspandemic but claimed transport networks will be critical for many years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Boris Johnson backs ‘incredible’ HS2 project [Video]

Boris Johnson backs ‘incredible’ HS2 project

On a visit to Solihull in the West Midlands to mark the formal start of construction on HS2, the prime minister backed the rail project and insisted that “mass transit transport infrastructure is going to be crucial for our country”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published
PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country [Video]

PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country

Boris Johnson has defended trade role prospect Tony Abbott as “a guy who waselected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia”,amid allegations of homophobia and misogyny. Ministers have come underpressure to scrap proposals to make the former Australian prime minister jointpresident of the relaunched Board of Trade.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

UK sees just 30%-40% chance of Brexit trade deal - The Times

 LONDON — Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office see only a 30%-40% chance that there will be a Brexit trade agreement with the..
WorldNews

Tony Abbott Tony Abbott Australian politician

Hancock defends trade role prospect Tony Abbott despite accusations of homophobia

 Matt Hancock has defended a plan to hand a senior trade role to former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott despite concerns about his comments on women and..
WorldNews

Tony Abbott slams Victorian COVID-19 lockdown as 'health dictatorship'

 Tony Abbott has been accused of sinking to a new low after suggesting some elderly coronavirus victims should be left to die naturally. Mr Abbott said..
SBS

Covid-19 coronavirus: Let elderly die from virus to cut lockdown cost, says Abbott

 Tony Abbott, the former Australian Prime Minister tipped to become a British trade envoy, has said elderly Covid-19 patients should be allowed to die to reduce..
New Zealand Herald

High Speed 2 High Speed 2 Planned UK high speed railway

Protesters gather outside London Euston as HS2 work begins [Video]

Protesters gather outside London Euston as HS2 work begins

Protesters have gathered outside London Euston as construction work on Britain's high-speed rail link HS2 gets underway. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
22,000 jobs expected to be created as HS2 work gets underway [Video]

22,000 jobs expected to be created as HS2 work gets underway

Construction work on Britain’s high-speed rail link HS2 has officially started, with the project expected to create more than 20,000 jobs. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:32Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Telling people to delete Facebook won’t fix the internet

 The Social Dilemma is a clever but simplistic drama-documentary
The Verge
Transport Secretary defends the government’s U-turns [Video]

Transport Secretary defends the government’s U-turns

Grant Shapps has defended the government’s handling of coronavirus following a number of U-turns over the past few weeks. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published

British PM Boris Johnson under growing pressure not to hire Tony Abbott as trade envoy

There are growing calls in Britain to snub Tony Abbott for a potential trade advisor role due to...
SBS - Published


New Government advice on mandatory face coverings expected soon [Video]

New Government advice on mandatory face coverings expected soon

The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published