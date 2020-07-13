Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit

Boris Johnson has insisted HS2 will be “crucial for our country” as he markedthe project’s formal beginning of construction. The Prime Ministeracknowledged that more people are working from home due to the coronaviruspandemic but claimed transport networks will be critical for many years.
On a visit to Solihull in the West Midlands to mark the formal start of construction on HS2, the prime minister backed the rail project and insisted that "mass transit transport infrastructure is going to be crucial for our country".
Boris Johnson has defended trade role prospect Tony Abbott as “a guy who waselected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia”,amid allegations of homophobia and misogyny. Ministers have come underpressure to scrap proposals to make the former Australian prime minister jointpresident of the relaunched Board of Trade.
Protesters have gathered outside London Euston as construction work on Britain's high-speed rail link HS2 gets underway.
Construction work on Britain's high-speed rail link HS2 has officially started, with the project expected to create more than 20,000 jobs.
Grant Shapps has defended the government's handling of coronavirus following a number of U-turns over the past few weeks.
The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing..
