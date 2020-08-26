Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beirut rescue worker says he still has hope to find survivor under rubble

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Beirut rescue worker says he still has hope to find survivor under rubble

Beirut rescue worker says he still has hope to find survivor under rubble

A heroic rescue worker in Beirut has explained in an interview that he still has hope to find a survivor after a pulsing sound was detected, one month on from the devastating explosion that rocked the city on August 4.

Twenty-five-year-old Ramis Alhasan was interviewed today at the scene of a recovery operation where heartbeats have been detected within the remnants of a destroyed building.

Aid workers have been working for over thirty hours in the hope of recovering some form of life.

Interviewed by Matt Kynaston, Ramis is heard explaining what was going on today (September 4).

He explains: "I’m volunteering to help the moving if there’s any life there." Ramis says he's been at the site since the early hours of the morning and been working all day.

"We had some hopes this morning.

They told us there are only 80 centimetres and we can go under, now they’re telling us we have two and a half metres, so [I’m] a little bit disappointed.

"What are the latest signs of life?" Kynaston asks.

"An hour ago, there was a little bit of signs of life....Heartbeats, like seven.

"They decreased 18, 15, now seven.

We are afraid they might get any lower." Ramis explains that he's happy within himself regarding the work but makes it clear he's disappointed about the situation and the progress made.

"The guys in there are heroes, really they are heroes to us," he says when talking about the rescue team.

When asked "Do you have hope?" Ramis adds "Yeah, I do, if we have one per cent chance I’ll be doing this, even if it was a cat I’ll be doing this.

I don’t mind, it’s a life after all."


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rescue workers in Beirut hope to find survivor in rubble

Rescue workers in Beirut hope to find survivor in rubble BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers resumed search operations early Friday in a building that collapsed...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Beirut rescue teams detect 'heartbeat' of possible survivor one month after explosion [Video]

Beirut rescue teams detect 'heartbeat' of possible survivor one month after explosion

Beirut rescue teams on Thursday (September 3) detected a possible "heartbeat" under the rubble in the Mar Mikhael area of the city. Footage September 3 shows rescue teams in the exposed first floor..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Study provides hope for young women after heart attack [Video]

Study provides hope for young women after heart attack

Premenopausal women have good long-term outcomes after a heart-attack, according to late-breaking research. The research was presented at ESC Congress 2020. "Previous research has shown that women are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
ALONE [Video]

ALONE

ALONE (2020) Official Trailer (HD) ZOMBIES - Plot synopsis: One morning, lonely surfer Aidan (Tyler Posey, “Teen Wolf”) awakens to find that a global pandemic has turned most of humanity into..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:24Published