6ix9ine Talks Friendship With DMX, Pop Smoke's Death, Being a "Snitch" & More | Billboard

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 45:25s - Published
Billboard's Carl Lamarre has an in-depth conversation with 6ix9ine, who talks about his friendship with DMX, potentially collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion and being labeled a snitch.


