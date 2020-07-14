|
6ix9ine Talks Friendship With DMX, Pop Smoke's Death, Being a "Snitch" & More | Billboard
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 45:25s - Published
6ix9ine Talks Friendship With DMX, Pop Smoke's Death, Being a "Snitch" & More | Billboard
Billboard's Carl Lamarre has an in-depth conversation with 6ix9ine, who talks about his friendship with DMX, potentially collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion and being labeled a snitch.
