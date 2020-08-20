Global  
 

SDG&E prepares for energy demand with heat wave

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:28s - Published
San Diego Gas & Electric is preparing for the high energy demand through Labor Day weekend as a heat wave scorches the county.


