SDG&E prepares for energy demand with heat wave
San Diego Gas & Electric is preparing for the high energy demand through Labor Day weekend as a heat wave scorches the county.
Triple Digit Danger: California ISO Preparing For Labor Day Weekend Heat WaveGov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive proclamation Thursday to free up additional energy capacity amid the heat wave.
Thousands Of LADWP Customers Without Power Amid SoCal Heat WaveMore than 12,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers lost electricity Tuesday night due to the extreme heat and increased demand on the utility's system. Lesley Marin reports.
MCAS Miramar helps prevent blackoutsMarine Corps Air Station Miramar unleashed the potential of their renewable energy powered grid Tuesday to support San Diego during a heat wave.