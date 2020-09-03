David Blaine Floats To 24,000 Feet With Helium Balloons
Magician and illusionist David Blaine pulled off one of his most remarkable tricks yet, floating 24,000 feet into the air strapped to balloons.
David Blaine floats over Arizona desert by holding helium balloonsBlaine took to the sky on Wednesday to perform his latest daredevil stunt, "Ascension".
Check This Out: David Blaine soars miles above ArizonaNow to that breathtaking stunt by illusionist David Blaine. Soaring over four miles above the Arizona desert while holding onto 52 helium-filled balloons -- and then parachuting down.
David Blaine pulls another dangerous stuntMagician David Blaine pulled off another dangerous stunt. Blaine successfully flew over the Arizona desert holding onto about 50 helium balloons.