David Blaine floats above Arizona desert from balloons

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:38s - Published 5 minutes ago

Daredevil David Blaine performed his latest stunt on Wednesday (September 2), ascending nearly 30,000 feet into the Arizona sky while hanging from a cluster of jumbo-sized balloons before parachuting safely back to earth.

BLAINE TO HIS DAUGHTER BEFORE ASCENDING: “I love you and I’ll see you soon” Daredevil David Blaine performed his latest stunt on Wednesday when he ascended nearly 30,000 feet into the Arizona sky while hanging from a cluster of jumbo-sized helium balloons before parachuting safely back to earth.

BLAINE: “Wow, wow, that is amazing” Blaine was gently lifted off from a desert airstrip in Page, Arizona, connected to dozens of balloons.

The so-called "extreme performer" began his journey at around 7:30 a.m.

Local time, gradually dropping small weights to speed up his accent.

Blaine donned a parachute mid-flight, and strapped on an oxygen mask as he neared 29,400 feet - an altitude traveled by most commercial airliners.

47 year old Blaine has a history of performing high-profile and high-risk feats of endurance.

His stunts include locking himself in a fish bowl, trapping himself in a block of ice for two days in Times Square, and standing freely atop a thin, tall pillar for 35 hours in New York City.

Wednesday's stunt lasted roughly 30 minutes.

Reaching an altitude slightly higher than Mount Everest.

Blaine released himself from the balloon cluster and WENT INTO FREE FALL for some 30 seconds before deploying a parachute to slow his descent.

BLAINE: "Wow, that was awesome!"