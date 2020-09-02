David Blaine to fly over Page, Arizona in latest stunt Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:29s - Published 2 hours ago David Blaine is set to perform his latest stunt in Arizona on Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AND EXPENSIVE DIAPERS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this KAFF News Watch as David Blaine performs his latest "Ascension" stunt over Page. https://t.co/PHWmizBa03 #Page #NavajoNation #Flagstaff 58 minutes ago Kaylee David Blaine's balloon flight over Page, Arizona, gets FAA approval. Here's how to watch https://t.co/AyhSYPeoiC via @azcentral 9 hours ago Dan Nowicki "Daredevil magician's latest stunt planned for the sky over Arizona this week." (via @azcentral) https://t.co/6jMGXAqrvr 1 day ago azcentral things to do Daredevil magician's latest stunt planned for the sky over Arizona this week https://t.co/Zf6F0E7cPB 2 days ago azcentral Daredevil magician's latest stunt planned for the sky over Arizona this week https://t.co/ZqlX5FZUla 2 days ago

