David Blaine ascends with giant helium balloons in latest stunt PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:42s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:42s - Published David Blaine ascends with giant helium balloons in latest stunt American illusionist and extreme performer David Blaine sent himself flyingabove the Arizona desert using helium balloons. He was farewelled from theground by his young daughter and managed to stick his landing afterparachuting to safety. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend