Why is it called Labor Day if you're off work? Explaining this federal holiday. Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 01:03s - Published 3 days ago Why is it called Labor Day if you're off work? Explaining this federal holiday. Labor Day has a deeper meaning than an end to summer and marks a pivotal moment in U.S. labor history, including a violent start. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this