Labor Day Business

But two we visited today have seen a good end of summer.

Local businesses are hoping for a big bump from the Labor Day weekend.

Day approaches, many places are preparing for an increase in sales.

News 12's danielle moss talked to small businesses about how they are planning to attack the last holiday of the summer.

Labor day is monday and chattanoogans are ready for a break, even with the coronavirus looming.

Lakeshore marina on chickamauga lake says that covid-19 has not stopped boat rentals.

In fact, this has been one of their best summers.

Charity garey/owner of lakeshore marina-"rentals are booked up for sure.

The rentals have been booked up more this year than any other year i think also due to the covid.

It is a great way to social distance."

Garey says that they have been booked for labor day weekend since last month.

She adds that preparation is key to controlling the influx of customers.

Charity garey/owner of lakeshore marina- "maintaining employees has been the hard part, with everybody going back to school.

But, definetly getting everybody on the water, making sure everybody's boat's are running and those that do want boats, we've had several people come in this week looking.

It's just a matter of getting everybody on the water."

Dan stand-"here on east main street, small businesses like the local juicery + kitchen, has seen their sales increase every weekend.

They are hoping that this last holiday of the summer will continue that same trend."

Caroline coppock/manage r of the local juicery + kitchen-" so, we are used to getting a lot of weekend travelers, they always like to visit.

So, i know that a lot of people will be traveling for labor day weekend so we are expecting to be a little bit busier."

Whether you plan on eating out or enjoying the outdoors, the chattanooga chamber of commerce wants people to be safe and remember to shop local.

Chattanooga chamber of commerce president/ceo/ch risty gillenwater-" we know these are difficult times.these are difficult times for your family.

These are difficult times for your kids and for your friends.

But, we really need you and we hope that you will be encouraged to go out and feel safe to go out and spend your dollars locally."