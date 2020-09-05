Skarlatos bears down for ballot box battle against incumbent Rep. DeFazio

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 1 day ago

Republican congressional candidate Alek Skarlatos believes the battle against 33-year incumbent Peter DeFazio for Oregon's fourth congressional district will be a competitive one.

Representative peter defazio has held the seat in oregon's fourth congressional district as a democrat for 33 years-- but this year, the race might be tighter than usual-- with former national guardsman and republican candidate alek skarlatos in the running.

Though he hasn't held office before-- he says he's a political outsider who would focus on local issues.

Skarlatos has been a public figure since stopping a gunman on a paris-bound train in 2015... but he says his political ambition grew naturally.

"i enjoy the outdoors.

That's why i got involved in politics to begin with.

I was really unhappy with forestry policy."

Among the 27 year old's policy points-- supporting salvage logging, second amendemnt rights and securing the border.

"i do agree with a lot of the policies donald trump has put in place because i believe they are good for the country.

I don't agree with them because i am necessarily a huge fan of donald trump and the things he says, but i do think he's moved this country in the right direction overall.

The audience he's aiming for-- disinfranchaised moderates alienated by progressive politics.

"the reason we attack defazio is because i don't think he's done a good job, and if i did, i wouldn't be running for office."

Political science experts say skarlatos's name recognition has helped him raise money and make him competitive-- but the 73-year-old defazio will be hard to beat.

"it's a district where hillary clinton barely won in 2016, so in this way, skarlatos is running in a district where he at least has a chance, but going against an incumbent is an uphill battle.

In a statement, defazio's campaign told us-- "alek skarlatos's statements are nothing more than scripted talking points from the washington d.c.

Republican insiders who are managing his campaign.

They're attempting to distract the voters of oregon's fourth congressional district from his extreme agenda."

Still, skarlotos thinks now is the time to flip the district.

"with the riots in portland and across the country, that it's making a lot of people second guess the democrat party platform."

As of june 30th, skarlatos had fundraised 1 point 3 million dollars for his campaign-- around 90 percent of which he says came from small dollar donors.

By then defazio had raised 1 point 7 million.

